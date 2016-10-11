WFISD to take action on school bids

The Wichita Falls Independent School District is one step closer to making a decision on whether they are going to accept developer's bids to buy the Alamo Elementary School and Holland School - this after previously calling the bids underwhelming.

R.C. Graham Incorporated bid $100 hundred thousand dollars on Alamo with plans to turn it into a luxury apartment building. WFISD also received an $11 thousand dollar bid for the Holland School from a Golden Nuggett Properties. Some school board members were disappointed with the bids. Specifically with the $11 thousand dollar bid for the Holland School. There was also concern among the board that Golden Nuggett Properties is not a local company - they purchase properties for resale and have no immediate plans or another buyer for the property.

R.C. Graham Inc. is owned by Rick and Christy Graham. They have been successful turning historic buildings in the community into luxury apartments. Buildings like the Holt Hotel, La Salle Crossing and the Austin School Lofts.

School officials say a decision about the bids will be made at the next school board meeting...

"They will take action one way or another on Monday. It will be on separate action items.">

School officials say last spring WFISD board members discussed demolishing Alamo Elementary and the Holland School - both about a century old. But they decided to sell the buildings and have them repurposed because it would cost between $200 and $300 thousand dollars to tear them down. Also, some community groups and residents oppose demolition.

School officials tell us the cost to maintain the each building is relatively low - less than $10 thousand dollars each a year. Regardless, the board says they are still spending money on empty buildings that they don't know what to do with.

Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.