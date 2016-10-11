Farmers Market Funding

$500,000 will be help local farmers markets through grant

VERNON, TX (KAUZ) -- Half a million dollars, that’s how much a partnership between Vernon College and the Vernon Farmer's Market Association is bringing to two Texoma farmer's markets.

Many farmers are hoping this grant will enhance the farmers markets in Vernon and Wichita Falls.

Becky Morath and her husband are local farmers from Charlie, TX. They sell their produce at the farmers markets in both Vernon and Wichita Falls.

This grant will allow the markets where the Morath’s sells produce to expand their seasonal hours year round.

The fresh produce will be available throughout the winter for everyone in Wichita Falls. The farmers market added structural updates including sliding doors and an updated roof to keep it warmer for the farmers and shoppers this winter.

The grant will also allow the Markets and local farmers more opportunities to grow their business and hope they can educate buyers on healthier choices.

Vernon college president Dr. Dusty Johnston said, that farmers markets are growing and becoming popular in towns like Wichita Falls.

“They're very valuable in terms of providing locally grown foods to the resident,” said Dr. Johnston.

The farmer's market will be open on the first and third Saturday of every month from October to April.



Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.