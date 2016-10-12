Candidate Forum Educates Voters

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- November voters had the chance to hear from Wichita Falls candidates speak about their platforms during an open forum this evening put on by The League of Women Voters in Wichita Falls.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization helping educate voters on candidates and issues before they get out and vote. Tonight candidate for contested positions here in Wichita Falls and voters came together for an open forum to discuss issues within the city.

Kaye Holland, President of the Women Voters said it's important for voters to hear from the candidates before voting.

“That's extremely important that they know all sides of the issues and all of the issues that the candidates have feelings about,” said Holland

The chamber was full for the event with voters like Karen Price who think being educated about the candidates is just as important as casting a vote in November.

Price said, “An informed electret will make our city our County our state and our country a better place to live.”

Tim Ingle and Stephen Santellana, candidates running for Wichita Falls Mayor took part in the forum which lasted about an hour.

The assembly allowed candidates to share their platforms with voters and answer questions before Election Day on November 8th.

Some of the topics mentioned by both candidates included a transparent relationship with citizens as well as connecting more with MSU and Vernon College.

Holland said at the end of the day it's all about getting people registered, educated, and voting.

If you missed any of tonight’s forum there will be a link to re-watch anything you might have missed Wednesday night.