Benefit to be held in honor of murder victim

William Samuel Rankin (Source: The family of William Rankin) William Samuel Rankin (Source: The family of William Rankin)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A benefit is happening on Thursday for the family one of the men found dead in a home Monday.
The event  will be held at Lamar Park in honor William Samuel Rankin.

Ranking and another victim were found dead in a home on North Third Street.
There will be food, music, and a silent auction to raise money for the Rankin family.
The event gets begins at 5p.m.

