6 Around Town (Weekend of Oct 14)

Wichita Falls' Biggest Garage Sale: Do you have stuff you need to sell? Do you want to do some treasure hunting? Saturday is Wichita Falls' Biggest Garage Sale. There will be more than 50 garage sales in Parker Square, plus food vendors, prizes and more. It's $3 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free. The sale runs from 7 am to 2 pm.

2016 Horse Expo: A tradition for horse lovers returns. The 2016 Horse Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday from 7 am to 5 pm at the JS Bridwell Ag Center. Events include a parade of breeds, an open horse show and more.

Celebrating Women Luncheon: This may come as no surprise to women, but women have pretty much excelled at how to do it all. Women drive car pools, lead scout troops and military troops and juggle family life, just to name a few. United Regional is recognizing all women do with the 'Celebrating Women Luncheon' on Saturday. Dr. Pamela Peeke will talk about the stress-fat-fatigue connection and what women can do about it so we can stay healthy happy and productive. Tickets are on sale for Saturday's event at the Kemp at the Forum.

Sweet Corn Festival: Several area churches are celebrating the arrival of fall. On Saturday, the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene will hold a Sweet Corn Festival and Craft Show. The church, located off Fairway Boulevard in Wichita Falls, will have kids activities, kettle corn and roasted corn from noon until 4 pm. Proceeds from this event will benefit teen and children's ministries.

The Market: What started as a simple pop up shop of a few local artisans is now a bi-annual event called 'The Market.' Shoppers will be able to shop one of a kind-handcrafted good from local artisans. The Market is going on Saturday at 9th Street Studios from 4 pm until 9 pm.

Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet is coming to the Falls thanks to a brand new theatre company called the Phoenix Theatre Company. This show is completely community driven and produced. The free show date is Saturday night at 7 pm at the Pavilion at Sikes Lake.