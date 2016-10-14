6 Around Town (Weekend of Oct 14)

All sales from Ken's Pizza in Iowa Park on Monday are going to be donated to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.
All sales from Ken's Pizza in Iowa Park on Monday are going to be donated to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.
Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone in contiguous United States history.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.
As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations.
As relief efforts continue across the state of Texas following devastating wind and rain in the south several local and regional organizations and businesses have begun collecting donations.
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.
Volkswagen is recalling almost 281,000 CC and Passat sedans and wagons in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.