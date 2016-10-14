Boomtown House of Terror

Boomtown Haunted House of Terror Presents: North Texas Premiere Haunted House Experience.

The activities begin on October 7th and continue until November 3rd, 2016

The house opens every weekend until November 3rd.

Friday - Saturday 8pm-12am

Sunday 8pm - 10pm

Tickets $15 Adults $12 Active Military (With ID) $10 Kids 10 and under.

www.boomtownhouseofterror.com