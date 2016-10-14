Iowa Park man convicted of felony evidence tampering

Lee Miller pleaded guilty to Felony charges of tampering with physical evidence on Friday. Miller’s plea was a part of a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office. Miller was convicted of a third-degree felony and now faces eight years of probation and is expected to spend 30 days in Wichita Count Jail as conditions of his sentence.

Miller is now banned from having any pets or dog breeding for the duration of his probation.

“Our goal with this prosecution was to ensure that Mr. Miller is a convicted felon for his crimes relating to those animals, to ensure jail time as part of his punishment, and to make sure that he cannot possess or breed dogs or other pets,” John Gillespie, lead prosecutor assigned to the case.

If Miller violates the terms of his probation, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Miller lost his case to take back custody of several Italian greyhounds back in October of 2015. Miller was subsequently charged with four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals/failure to provide.

Iowa Park Justice of the Peace, Marc Newman ruled the dogs in question should remain in custody of the reclaim center. Miller's first criminal charge of tampering with physical evidence was filed shortly after 24 of those dogs were taken from the Iowa Park Animal Reclaim Center.

