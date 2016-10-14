Local kids get a lesson in fire safety

A local bank held a special event to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week and thank the Wichita Falls Fire Department for their service. It was Fire Safety Day at First National Bank this morning and today's event was focused on the kids.

The free fire safety event was for kindergartners from Lamar Elementary School and the community. They got to see live demonstrations, meet McGruff the Crime Dog, and enjoy a pizza lunch - all while learning how to stay safe in the event of a fire.

The first order of business for the kids - putting on a fire helmet. The next - learning how to stop, drop and roll with McGruff the Crime Dog. They not only had a blast but were taught tips that could save their lives in a fire. The event was held by First National Bank in partnership with Fire and Safety Incorporated who invited the community to bring their home fire extinguishers for inspection.

"We want everyone to know where their fire extinguishers are at home and know that they are charged and ready to go when needed."

"It's all about teaching about fire safety and also about thanking our firefighters for all they do for us and our city."

Other exciting highlights for the kids included a fire extinguisher demonstration and a fire truck inspection where, thanks to the Wichita Falls Fire Department, they got to climb up into a fire truck and look inside.

Fire prevention measures you can do at home during Fire Prevention Week include changing the batteries in your smoke alarms, installing smoke alarms in all the bedrooms in your home, and planning and practicing an escape route with your family in case of a fire emergency.

A drawing for a free fire extinguisher is being held at both First National Bank Locations on Fairway and Midwestern Parkway. Customers can enter to win through Monday October 31st.

Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.





