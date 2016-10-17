Grant money to help control pet population

The Humane Society of Wichita Falls recently received upwards of $16,000 to help low-income pet owners fix their pets. The money came in the form of a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services to help curb pet population numbers in the area. Wichita County Humane Society Director Cheryl Miller said that the money will be distributed in the form of vouchers that low-income pet owners can claim in order to eliminate the cost that comes with getting a cat or dog spayed and or neutered.

"They will make an appointment with P.E.T.S. so when they take that animal in, they need to take that voucher with them we only have 16,000," said Miller.

The vouchers will be distributed on a first come first serve basis and can be picked up at the Wichita County Humane Society Off Old Iowa Park Road. The grant money has been useful in the previous three years to help limit pet overpopulation in both Wichita and its surrounding counties. Miller said without the grant money pet overpopulation could become a real problem for Texoma.

"That is why dogs end up at shelters backyard breeders and so fourth also if you spay or neuter your animals it cuts down on health risk like memory tumors or prostate cancers in male dogs and they make an all around better pet if you have them spayed or neutered," said Miller.

It's estimated that over 1,000 pet owners are going to benefit from the vouchers that will help eliminate the cost to spayed and neuter pets.

