Travis Tritt coming to Wichita Falls

Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt will be performing at in Wichita Falls in January 2017.

The event will be held at Memorial Auditorium and is being described as “an up-close and personal” style event and that will include personal stories about Tritt’s life and music career.

Tickets for the event are $27.75, $42.75 and $75.75.

For for more ticket information, go to www.wfmpec.com or stop by the Kay Yeager Coliseum Box Office (940 716 5555).

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m.

Other events coming to the Wichita Falls include:

Upcoming Events at Memorial Auditorium:

Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra November 12

The Nutcracker December 3

Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra December 10

