Quick thinking, GPS tracker helps locate stolen property

Wichita Falls police were called out to the 2900 block of South Shepherd Glen on Saturday, in response to a burglary of a habitation.

Once officers arrived at the scene, victims told the police that someone broke into their gray Chevy Silverado and subsequently gained access to the garage of their home and another vehicle parked inside.

Police said credit cards, purses, jewelry, and computers were taken.

However, the victims were able to track down their belongings using a GPS chip inside the stolen computers. They were able to give officers the location of the missing computers.

Officers later served a search warrant at a home in the 3100 block of Barret Place. After questioning the occupants of the home, police said 31-year-old Kyle Lunger, and 24-year-old Stephany Baxter were taken into custody. During their search police also located 8.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Lunger was charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. Baxter was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and other charges in connection with a warrant for failing to appear in court.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.