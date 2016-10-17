WFISD sells Alamo and Holland School Building

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The Wichita Falls I.S.D Board of Trustees met this evening with a full agenda involving two major finical decisions.



The Board began talks on whether they would agree to the counties raised tax collection rate, rising nearly 100% from $1.00 to $1.93 per land parcel. This rose the schools property tax collection rate from $47,000 to $85,000 per year.



The school board voted 7-0 to accept a two year agreement with the county to pay $85,000 and will continue to have discussion with the county if a future tax collection rate increase is needed



Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said, “What I think it does for us, is it gives us a solid foundation that we know what we can expect for the next two years as far as the collection of taxes.”



The board also voted unanimously to sell both Alamo Elementary and Holland School.



Alamo Elementary was sold to R.C Graham Inc. for $101,000.



Holland was sold to Gold Nugget Properties for just over $11,000.



The plans for Holland are still unsure but plans for Alamo Elementary could be renovated into future apartment housing.

Graham Inc. was also interested in purchasing the gym next to Alamo Elementary that was not sold.

The school board plans to possibly use that building for community events.

Tonight's Board of Trustees meeting honored three outgoing board members for their combined service of 37 years to the district, students, staff and community.

The three retiring members include Trey Sralla, Reverend Reginald Blow and Kevin Goldstein.