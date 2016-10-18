WF Animal Services: Beware of rattlesnakes

Local public health officials are warning people to be on the lookout for snakes, specifically, rattlesnakes.

The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center’s animal control officers picked up multiple rattlesnakes this weekend in the area.

Rattlesnakes are usually not aggressive and do not prey on humans, but they can be dangerous when they are surprised or cornered. Animal services want people to make sure the public is aware of their surroundings and learn to recognize different snake species in the area.

Many the snakes aren't poisonous and are beneficial for the environment, they can help control the rat infestation we are currently experiencing.

A few ways to avoid rattlesnakes are to keep your lawn mowed, avoid high grass, remove brushwood and rocks from your backyard, and wear shoes and look where you are walking.



Animal services officials said this is the time of year when rattlesnakes and other types of snakes are active.

If you have a snake in your yard or home, contact animal control at (940) 761-7824 for more information.

