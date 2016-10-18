Two sentenced in Clay County - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

A former Henrietta EMT is about to spend the next 18 years of his life behind bars.

Randy Hobbs plead guilty for indecency with a child and was sentenced in the Clay County Court system.

Billy Jack Holland was also sentenced in Clay County for crimes against a minor. He will spend the next 20 years behind bars for sexual assault of a child.

