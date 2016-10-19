Wichita Falls Judge honored nationally

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom is celebrating a new-statewide honor.

Judge Gossom has been elected president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.

That's a statewide organization with more than 1200 members focused on promoting the interests of county government.

Gossom was honored as he took the oath of office in Galveston last week.

Copyright KAUZ 2016 All rights reserved.

