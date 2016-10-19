WFPD Officer exonerated by appeals court

Wichita Falls police officer Stephen Ginger has been cleared in federal appeals court of using excessive force in a shooting that left one man dead in May of 2014.

The mother of 22-year old Joshua Powell claimed that officer Ginger violated her son's fourth amendment rights by using deadly force against him when he was shot eight times.

The court ruled in a summary judgment that this situation met all the criteria for Ginger to open fire on Powell and that he did not violate his rights because the officer believed that Powell was a threat to himself and others.

