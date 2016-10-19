WFISD program helps 2nd graders read

A Wichita Falls ISD reading program is celebrating it's fourth year of turning second graders from listeners...to readers.

Read 2 Learn started as an effort to help second grade students who were having trouble reading. Statistics show if a child cannot read on their grade level by the end of third grade they are four times less likely to graduate with their peers.

Every year the program has grown. Last year they had over 400 volunteers and over 300 kids at 13 elementary schools. This year they will be at 15 elementary schools district wide. While the program has been a great success - they could always use some help.

"We are always in need of volunteers. There could never be enough volunteers for the program. We can't wait to get over the 500 hump this year we can't wait to hit that."

For more information on the impact and growth of this program and how to volunteer contact January Jones at 940-235-1009 or visit the wfisd.net.