OHP checkpoints this weekend

A DUI checkpoint will be set up this weekend in Lawton.



The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said local law enforcement agencies will be working together on Saturday night.

They say the checkpoint will focus on drunk drivers, open containers in cars, and other drug and alcohol offenses.

It's all part of a revamped effort to keep the public safe from drunk drivers.

Authorities said you can expect to see an increase of checkpoints in the coming months.

