Voter Guides now available around Wichita Falls

The league of Woman Voters of Wichita Falls has released their voter’s guide for Wichita Falls. The guides are now available at different outlets around Wichita County. You can pick one up at your nearest library in Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Electra and Burburnett.

They are also available to Luby’s Cafeteria, Wichita Falls Teachers Federal Union, First Bank and America National Bank.

Can’t make it to these locations? The guide is also available at LWVTexas.org, just click on Wichita Falls.

Early voting beings October 24 to November 4, while election day is November 8.

