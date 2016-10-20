WFPD engage community at social event - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD engage community at social event

Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to get know the community a bit better.

The WFPD is hosting a meet and greet in the Sam's Club parking lot on Thursday.
The event is for the Police to answer questions about the current hiring process, recruiting, and the department in general.

The event ends at 6p.m.    

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly