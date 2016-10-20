Texoma Voting Information - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma Voting Information

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Registered voters wanted to take part in early voting can do so between Monday, October 24 and November 4th. Polls open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on election day.
Here are some helpful links and available Sample Ballots containing important voting information Texas counties:

Wichita County 940-766-8195                                        Jack County 940-567-2111
                   
Archer County 940-574-2645                                          King County 806-596-4412

Bowie County                                                               Knox County 940-459-2441

Clay County 940-538-4631                                             Montague County 940-894-2461

Childress County 940-937-6143                                      Stonewall County 940-989-2272

Cottle County 940-492-3823                                           Throckmorton County 940-849-2501

Foard County 940-684-1365                                            Young County 940-549-8432

Hardeman County 940-663-2901                                      Wilbarger County 940-552-5486

Haskell County 940-864-2030                                           Wise County 940-627-3351

Stephens County Clerk 580-470-4000                               Nocona ISD

Tillman County Clerk 580-335-3421                                  Goldburg ISD

