Man jailed after in connection to 2006 incident involving a teenager

A 43-year-old Wichita Falls man is behind bars after being accused of causing injury to a disabled 13-year-old boy who suffered a severe brain injury in 2006.



The victim’s mother told police Maurice Jackson hit her son multiple times with a fly swatter causing the boy to scream.

Witnesses then said the teen had bruises all over his body and scratches near his neck.

Jackson's bond is set at $10,000.

