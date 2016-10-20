Man jailed after in connection to 2006 incident involving a teen - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man jailed after in connection to 2006 incident involving a teenager

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A 43-year-old Wichita Falls man is behind bars after being accused of causing injury to a disabled 13-year-old boy who suffered a severe brain injury in 2006.

The victim’s mother told police Maurice Jackson hit her son multiple times with a fly swatter causing the boy to scream.
Witnesses then said the teen had bruises all over his body and scratches near his neck. 
Jackson's bond is set at $10,000.

