Collision claims life of driver

A wreck early Thursday morning just northwest of Amarillo on highway 54, took the life of a 22-year-old after his pickup truck collided head-on collision with a tractor-trailer.

DPS Troopers said after the collision, the 22-year-old's pickup caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were not injured.

That crash remains under investigation.

