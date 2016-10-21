Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 10-21-2016

Leonel Serna

Hispanic Male

DOB:  02-08-1995  Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Endangering a Child (X2)

Lisa Jane Brown

White Female

DOB: 09-10-60  Bro/Blu

160 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone

Montana Ciara Seale

Black Female

DOB: 07-27-92  Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Forgery

Dennis Alan Fuller

White Male

DOB: 10-05-57  Bro/Grn

190 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession/Transport Chemical With Intent to Manufacture  Controlled Substacne

Carolynn Ann West

White Female

DOB: 05-18-70  Bro/Bro

110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

