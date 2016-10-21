WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 10-21-2016

Leonel Serna Hispanic Male DOB: 02-08-1995 Blk/Bro 140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall Wanted For: Endangering a Child (X2) Lisa Jane Brown White Female DOB: 09-10-60 Bro/Blu 160 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone Montana Ciara Seale Black Female DOB: 07-27-92 Blk/Bro 140 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Forgery Dennis Alan Fuller White Male DOB: 10-05-57 Bro/Grn 190 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession/Transport Chemical With Intent to Manufacture Controlled Substacne Carolynn Ann West White Female DOB: 05-18-70 Bro/Bro 110 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

