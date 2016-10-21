6 Around Town (Weekend of Oct 21)

Owl-O-Ween:

The 4th Annual Owl-O-Ween is being held on Friday to benefit the Wild Bird Rescue of Wichita Falls. This year it will be in a new location, at Coyote Ranch and Jellystone Park. Admission price is $10 per person, kids under 3 get in free. The event runs from from 5:00 - 9:30 Friday night. Admission includes a hay ride, games and crafts, and a visit from the live owls and hawks from the Wild Bird Rescue.

Safe Kids Halloween:

This year NewsChannel 6 is partnering up with the Spooktacular Car Show for our Safe Kids Halloween. Dress up your little monsters and come see us -- from 11 am to 4 pm at the Farmer's Market at 8th and Ohio this Saturday. As a special treat, three cast members of the "Counting Cars" television show will also be making an appearance.

Chamber of Horrors:

Here's another event to get you in the Halloween spirit, the Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls presents 'Chamber of Horrors.' It'll be held in the basement of the Boys & Girls Club at 6th and Broad. Doors will open at 7:30 Friday and Saturday night. It'll cost you $6 at the door. All proceeds supports the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association. (The Chamber of Horrors is not recommended for kids under 6).

Lucy Park Halloween:

You can also get a jump on the Halloween festivities Saturday from 5 pm to 8 pm at Lucy Park with a Lucy Park Halloween. Activities include a costume parade and contest, free pumpkin decorating contest, and carnival games. Wristbands will be available for $10.

Curls and Cocktails:

Enjoy some much needed girl time with your bestie at Primp and Blow in Wichita Falls. Primp and Blow is a blow dry bar. On Saturday they will offering a signature dry style, a makeup application, a free Smashbox gift and one cupcake and a glass of wine at neighboring Ganache for $35. The event runs Saturday from 10:30 am to 9:30 pm. Take advantage of this girls day out!

Murder Mystery Dinner:

The Wichita Theatre is putting on a murder mystery dinner theatre comedy called 'Death and Taxes.' It promises to offer the same opportunities for fun, laughter, mystery and audience participation as their previous two shows. Show dates are Saturday, October 22 and Saturday, October 29 at 6 pm. Tickets to the show, including dinner, are $37. You may want to get your tickets sooner rather than later because they are known to sell out!