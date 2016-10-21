School bus involved in wreck near Fairway

Newschannel 6 crews were at the scene of a collision near the intersection of Kell West and Fairway Blvd involving a school on Friday morning.

Wichita Falls Police said a Big Spring I.S.D. school bus was traveling in the wrong lane on Fairway and attempted to back up and turn around.

The bus then made contact with another vehicle that was behind it.

Although the school bus did have students on board, no injuries were reported.

