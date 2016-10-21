WFFD Open Applications

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- This Wichita Fall Fire and Police Departments are now accepting applications.

The WFFD is looking for the next Firefighter recruit class.

Anyone interested can fill out the online application.

If eligible, applicants will take part in both written and physical testing.

The full training process can take close to seven months. Reese says the men and women who come out of the program are some of the best in Wichita Falls.

The 64th Fire Training Academy will start January 17, 2017. If you are interested in applying be sure to fill out the application by Dec. 1 2016.

