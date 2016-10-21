WFFD Open Applications - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFFD Open Applications

WFFD and WFPD hold open applications online WFFD and WFPD hold open applications online

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- This Wichita Fall Fire and Police Departments are now accepting applications.

The WFFD is looking for the next Firefighter recruit class.

Anyone interested can fill out the online application.

If eligible, applicants will take part in both written and physical testing.

The full training process can take close to seven months. Reese says the men and women who come out of the program are some of the best in Wichita Falls.

The 64th Fire Training Academy will start January 17, 2017. If you are interested in applying be sure to fill out the application by Dec. 1 2016.

Click here for application

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly