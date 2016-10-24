Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrants

A Wichita Falls man wanted on a string of charges is now behind bars.

Police said they identified Michael Clement in a backyard at the 1300 block of Harding.

When officers identified themselves they said Clement ran off before being apprehended in the front yard.

The 44-year-old was arrested on six previous warrants and evading arrest.

He remains behind bars in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling over $100,000.

