Vernon hospital locked down after reports of gunfire

Vernon Police Department (VPD) responded to a call about a shooting near the North Texas State Hospital (NTSH) on Monday night.

Just before 8p.m. on Monday, police received a call about a person making threats to a patient at the hospital.

Shortly after NTSH security reported hearing what they believed to be four gunshots, causing the hospital to go on lockdown.

Once at the scene detectives were able to locate a person of interest, a 14-year-old juvenile, who was responsible for the telephone threats made earlier that day. However, police later confirmed that that person is currently at a facility in South East Texas and it was not possible for him to have been in Vernon during this incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have yet to locate any physical evidence, even after the use of special infrared equipment.

Vernon police are continuing to investigate the incident.

