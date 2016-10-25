Reading Encouragement

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- The non-profit group Zavala and the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted Amo Leer or “I love Reading”.

Children and their parents filled the second floor of the library for the event filled with music and fun.

The event promotes bilingual education throughout Wichita Falls.

Angelina Chapa and Raquel Oxford believe that reading is a key to success all throughout life.

“I think investing in our youth and promoting reading is going to help them be successful in whatever path they choose in life,” said Chapa.

The kids enjoyed snacks and pictures with Dora and Diego before guest speaker and author Carmen Tafolla took the stage. Tafolla writes books and pottery in both Spanish and English. Her message helps children embrace who they are and learn to love reading

Oxford said, “Books allow children to say I can be creative, I can write my own stories, and I can tell my own stories.”

Each child was able to take a book home after the event.

