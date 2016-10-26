Tech Tuesday: Fun Halloween Tips

Halloween Graphics

Photos

Photos for Class.com and photosforwork.com

This website has a few hundred Halloween images that are under the Creative Commons license.

?This site is targeted at teachers and students. Their sister site is called Photos For Work

http://www.photosforclass.com

http://www.photosforwork.com

Clip Art/Vector art

http://all-free-download.com/free-vector/creative-commons-halloween-vector.html

Music

There are many sources for free Halloween music. Here are a couple of sites.

Free Music Archive.Org

http://freemusicarchive.org/curator/WFMU/blog/Creative_Commons_Halloween_Mix

SoundBible.com

http://soundbible.com/tags-halloween.html

Pumpkin Patterns

For you, pumpkin carvers out there here is a great site for ideas on what you can carve into a pumpkin.

Readers Digest

http://www.rd.com/home/decorating/pumpkin-carving-patterns-ideas/

Halloween App Fun

Here are a couple of cool Apps you might find fun and helpful for this Halloween.

Corps Cam: Zombie Mask Editor Booth

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/corpse-cam-zombie-mask-editor/id891692974?mt=8

Halloween Spooky Sound Box Free

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/halloween-spooky-sound-box/id397618367?mt=8