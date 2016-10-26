High tech Halloween safety tips

With Halloween looming with all its spooky fun Texoma kids are focusing on costumes, tricks and treats -

but when it comes to enjoying the festivities safety is priority number one. Wichita Falls police told us about high tech ways to keep this Halloween fear-free.

Next Door is a free private social network for neighborhoods. Wichita Falls police say they recommend the Next Door program. They say it is a great way for neighbors to keep updated and in touch. The app has a Halloween Treat Map so people will know exactly who is giving out candy in their neighborhood.

The Wichita Falls Police Department wants to make sure parents have access to any information they can to keep their kids safe.

"If you are going to have your children out trick or treating you want to be as safe as possible. You want to make sure that you know whose homes you are going to. This is just another way to make sure your family is safe."

Parents say the Next Door app is a great tool.

"It'll just help us know whose handing out candy and where it is safe to go while we are trick or treating."

They say common sense plays a big part in Halloween safety.

"We'll just be sure we go through everything that she gets."

"We usually trick or treat with a big group of our friends so we are not by ourselves."

And you don't want to knock on the wrong door. Law enforcement officials say there are 184 registered sex offenders in Wichita Falls. They say the have completed their sex offender compliance checks for Halloween to make sure all of them are in compliance with their court orders. You can find a list of the sex offenders in your neighborhood on the Texas Department of Public Safety's website.

Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.

