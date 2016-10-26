MSU recognized for Online Degree Program

Over 7,000,000 students are taking online classes throught the country

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Midwestern State University ranked 11th in Texas in a list of accredited four-year public and private universities for its online degree programs, according to Affordable Colleges Online.

Texas also offers the second most online degree programs in the nation.

Dr. Pam Morgan said online education is becoming more popular with students because it’s just convenient.

Since 1998 MSU has gone from offering one online course to nearly three hundred.

For MSU students online courses allow them to balance the task of everyday life and work at their own pace.

“There's less stress online. I'm in the comfort of my own home there's less pressure and stress to do things at certain times,” said J.J. Dougherty.

While most students take a least one online class each semester it is important for them to plan ahead and be self-motivate.

Nikki Bussue said, “[The work] piles up on you then you notice that it's due tomorrow and you haven't even started it yet.”

Dr. Morgan says student who take part in online degree are usually not the typical college students and believes on campus education holds its own unique advantages.

MSU has more than a dozen distance education programs available: both Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

The university WAS also recognized for excellence in nursing education and awarded best online colleges for radiologic sciences.

