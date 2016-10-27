Man arrested in connection with burglary investigation

The Wichita Falls Police Department served an arrest warrant in the 2500 block of Inglewood on Wednesday. The warrant came from an investigation into the burglary of a building that happened earlier this month at 4940 Seymour Hwy.

The victim, in that case, told police that the suspect forced his way into the business but fled the scene once the alarm was tripped. Nothing was stolen from the property but there was damage to the building.

After speaking with officers, 22-year-old, Ryan Johnson was taken to Wichita County Jail.

