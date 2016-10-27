Mother's lawsuit claims Iowa Park CID ignored son's cries for help

The mother of an Iowa Park High School student that killed himself two years ago, has filed a lawsuit against the Iowa Park Consolidated School District.

The mother of T.G Garcia, a 14-year-old who took his own life after years of constant bullying says, her son was bullied just about every day at Iowa Park High School and that school officials, even after being told about several incidents, ignored the problem after promising action.

The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages, however, no dollar amount is attached to the initial filing.



Garcia’s mother, Roxanne Jones, told Newschannel Six that the suit isn’t about money. She simply wants to raise awareness to students about bullying and make sure something like this never happens again.

When asked about the suit, school officials declined to comment due to on-going litigation.

Newschannel six will continue to update this story as proceedings continue.

