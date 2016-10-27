Roofing work to blame for fire at Chase Bank Building

Roofing work is to blame for a fire that broke out at the Chase building on Kemp on Thursday afternoon.



Fire officials said just before 3p.m. roofers were applying tar when it caught fire.The building was evacuated, and the fire put out. Fire crews are still on the scene working to get smoke from that fire out of the building. No estimates of any damage at this time and no injuries have been reported.

