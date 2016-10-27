Traffic Alert: Ramp closure this weekend

A Wichita Falls interchange ramp will be closed tomorrow morning, Friday, October 28th. It will remain closed until Saturday afternoon on October 29th.

The bridge is located at the I-44/US 287/Spur 325 interchange on the Northside of the city. Specifically, the ramp that takes Northbound I-44 traffic to Westbound US 287 to Vernon will be closed starting at 8am, Friday morning. It will reopen the following day in the afternoon.

The closure is needed as crews pour a new slab of concrete on the bridge. The contractor has been repairing the bridge as part of a $1.4 million rehab project. They aren’t finished yet. There is one more portion to fix. The final closure will be scheduled in November.

A signed detour will be placed to move traffic around the work. However, local residents are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

