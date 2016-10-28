Iowa Park CIDS release statement on pending lawsuit

Iowa Park CSD has released a statement on their recent lawsuit proceedings. As we reported on Thursday the mother of a former student has brought a suit against the CSD claiming that they ignored multiple reports about the harassment her son endured while he was a student in the district.

The statement acknowledges the suit and stresses that the CSD has policies in place to “protect students against bullying or harassment – whether based on a student’s sexual orientation, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, disability, or protected criteria.”

While stating they will not address the particulars of the pending suit, the release did state that the district respects the privacy of its students and parents, past and present.

Read the entire release below.

