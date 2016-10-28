More than 1600 customers have service restored following midday outage

If you are a Dish/Direct customer, our you watch Newschannel six over the air you may have noticed we were off the air for about an hour on Friday.

That was due to a power outage in the area, that affected more than 1,600 customers in Wichita Falls. ONCOR officials were able to restore electricity to the area after about 45 minutes. Gordon Drake said the equipment failure happened at Filmore and Tilden and all customers affected by the interruption in service have since had their power restored.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.