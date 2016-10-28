WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 10-28-2016
|
|
Dustin Mark Magness
Hispanic Male
DOB: 09-21-90 Blk/Bro
130 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance In Drug Free Zone)
|
|
Daniel Velasquez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 01-15-85 Blk/Bro
196 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance
|
|
Daniel William Samia
Asian Male
DOB: 02-19-90 Bro/Haz
295 Lbs. / 6’04” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Possession of Controlled Substance
|
|
Heather Suzanne Chavez
Hispanic Female
DOB: 09-28-93 Bro/Bro
120 Lbs. / 4’11” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance
|
|
Samantha Ann Castro
Hispanic Female
DOB: 02-16-87 Blk/Bro
225 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved