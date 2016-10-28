Why aren't the mosquitoes gone yet?

Buzzing and biting...that's what mosquitoes all over Texoma have been doing for way too long...normally by this late date we see a decrease in the tiny terrors but not this year.

The warm weather and all the rain we've been getting is creating the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes. Experts say we're going to have to see consistent cooler temperatures or a frost to get rid of them.

"There's not really much you can do keep them off you. Just fight them when you see them. You can try the spray but it doesn't really help that much."

Golfers I spoke to at the Champions Course in Weeks Park say they have never seen the mosquitoes this bad...for this long.

"Wichita County Health District officials say heat is part of the problem."

"We're having unusually warm weather this year. We're the last week in October and they are expecting it to be 87 degrees on Halloween. That partnered with the amount of rain that we've has been the perfect breeding opportunities for mosquitoes. It's like having Spring in the Fall."

Generally by the end of September - first of October we see less mosquitoes in the area. Not this year. Experts say to end our mosquito season we have to have cool temperatures at night - consistently be below 40 degrees or a frost. Until then they say they are still spraying and will continue to do so as long as necessary.

"People really need to take a look around their home see if they have any standing water, make sure that the rain gutters are cleaned out, that they aren't breeding mosquitoes around their house. Make sure there is no tall grass. Mosquitoes don't breed in the tall grass but they like to rest in the tall grass."

They also recommend wearing long sleeves if you are out and wearing a mosquito repellent with DEET in it. Health department officials say they've had a really mild West Nile season which is a good thing. They haven't had any human cases this year. As for Zika - they will continue to test pregnant women who have traveled to affected areas.

So until the temperature goes down - take the proper precautions to avoid getting bite and look forward to a cool day soon when there will be no more mosquitoes.

"It's going to be nice when there is no more mosquitoes. We wont have to worry about wearing long pants. We'll probably wear them because it will be cold but it won't be as bad so it will be nice."

