Halloween Party Erupts into Brawl

A Halloween party in Wichita Falls turned into a fight involving several teenagers over the weekend.



According to officials at the Wichita County Sheriff's Office a vehicle was damaged with a front-end loader on the 100 block of Wellington around 3a.m. on Sunday.Teenagers from inside the Halloween party then came outside and a fight ensued. Deputies went as far as to call what happened a 'brawl.' Several victims went to Neighbors Emergency Center for their injuries.

Deputies said they interviewed a lot of witnesses, all of whom were apparently saying different things that happened.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

