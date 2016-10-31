Halloween Party Erupts into Brawl - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Halloween Party Erupts into Brawl

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Halloween party in Wichita Falls turned into a fight involving several teenagers over the weekend.

According to officials at the Wichita County Sheriff's Office a vehicle was damaged with a front-end loader on the 100 block of Wellington around 3a.m. on Sunday.Teenagers from inside the Halloween party then came outside and a fight ensued. Deputies went as far as to call what happened a 'brawl.' Several victims went to Neighbors Emergency Center for their injuries.

Deputies said they interviewed a lot of witnesses, all of whom were apparently saying different things that happened.
No arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly