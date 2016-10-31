Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police is on the lookout for Angelita Flores

She is charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

She was born on September 8, 1972. She is described as a Hispanic female with Black hair and Brown eyes. She weighs approximately 130 pounds and is 5' 02".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

