Jury selection starts for Burk man accused of molesting

62-year-old Joe Moon is out on $100,000 bail

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A Burkburnett man accused of sexually abusing three children was in court Monday morning.

The jury selection process for the trial of 62-year-old Joe Moon began today at the Wichita Country Courthouse.

Moon is indicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and had been charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

In June of 2015, a couple went to Burkburnett Police saying their 11-year-old daughter had been molested by Moon.

Two other girls have also come forward saying Moon had also touched them inappropriately between the ages of 7 and 11.

Moon's attorneys filed a motion late last week to split the case into three separate trials — one for each charge — that motion was denied by Judge Bob Brotherton.

Today 72 possible jurors filled the court room for jury selection around 10:30 am. Of that, twelve will be selected for this trial.