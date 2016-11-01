"The Ride" continues

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A Prayer for Peace, Pastor John Riggs of the Texoma Cowboy Church is closing in on Day 40 of what he calls, “The Ride”.

Riggs left in late September on a 40-day call for revival trip on horseback. He hopes to revive peace and share his message with churches along his journey.

Pastor Riggs and fellow riders have traveled 35 days, with the goal of arriving at the nation's capital the day prior to the presidential election.

"The Ride: 40-Day Call to Revival", has included stops Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

The Ride is something Riggs has been wanting to do and hopes the journey leaves and impact on churches throughout the country.

Today Riggs spoke about the challenges both him and riders have face on their journey.

“Physically it's grinding which is still part of that. The other aspect is that we obviously missed our families. I'm thankful we have families that understand why we’re doing this but at the same time we are missing out on the most important things in our lives, which for me is my family,” said Riggs.

When asked if he’d ever do something like this again?

He said, this journey is probably a once in a life time thing and the only way he would do it again was if he felt it in his heart that it was something he needed to do.

