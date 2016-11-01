"The Ride" continues - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

"The Ride" continues

Riders travel from Texas to Washington D.C. Riders travel from Texas to Washington D.C.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A Prayer for Peace, Pastor John Riggs of the Texoma Cowboy Church is closing in on Day 40 of what he calls, “The Ride”.

Riggs left in late September on a 40-day call for revival trip on horseback. He hopes to revive peace and share his message with churches along his journey.

Pastor Riggs and fellow riders have traveled 35 days, with the goal of arriving at the nation's capital the day prior to the presidential election.

"The Ride: 40-Day Call to Revival", has included stops Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

The Ride is something Riggs has been wanting to do and hopes the journey leaves and impact on churches throughout the country.

Today Riggs spoke about the challenges both him and riders have face on their journey.

“Physically it's grinding which is still part of that. The other aspect is that we obviously missed our families. I'm thankful we have families that understand why we’re doing this but at the same time we are missing out on the most important things in our lives, which for me is my family,” said Riggs.

When asked if he’d ever do something like this again?

He said, this journey is probably a once in a life time thing and the only way he would do it again was if he felt it in his heart that it was something he needed to do.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly