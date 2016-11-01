Wichita Falls Hike and Bike Project to resume under new contractor

Wichita Falls has a new contractor for their $1.5 million ‘Hike and Bike’ project.

In February, city leaders terminated a contract with the construction company that previously agreed to build the project. However, despite setbacks council members believe the project will be complete in early 2017.

The new construction company brought on to finish the project is Magrath Construction, and the improvements are expected to roll out in two phases.

Phase A is expected to take 180 days to complete, while Phase B is expected to be completed in 60 days.

Council members unanimously vote for the project approval.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All rights reserved