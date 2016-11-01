Castaway Cove to profit from 2016

Castaway Cove recorded profits for the city of Wichita Falls to the tune of $63,000 this past summer.

The city owned water park presented their year-end financials to the city council on Tuesday.

The extend drought period of a few years ago cause the park to report little to no gains over that period. Officials for the park noted that a weaker than expected finish to the season was the reason that this year’s profits were not higher.

