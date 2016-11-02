Vernon PD looking for three suspects after aggravated robbery

The Vernon Police Department is on the lookout for three suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery at the Sonic drive-in.

Vernon police said they were called to the Sonic located off Wilbarger, just after 11p.m. on Tuesday night after an employee was hit with a blunt object during a robbery.

The suspects are described as three males, dressed in black and wearing masks.

The suspects even fired shots as they left the scene on foot.

An undetermined amount of money was taken the location.

The employee was treated and released for nonlife-threatening injuries.



The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information on this crime please contact the Vernon Crime Stoppers at 940-552-5011.

