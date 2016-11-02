Breaking: Burkburnett phone line outage

All phone lines in Burkburnett are down including connections to dispatch. 911 calls will be rerouted to Wichita Falls dispatch and nonemergency are being asked to go through Wichita County. No word on the cause of this outage and city leaders have no time line on when this outage will be fixed. AT&T is working on a solution to the issue.

More information as this situation develops.

