Update: Documents disposed of, fines possible

Newschannel six has learned that the documents we reported found by a neighbor of a local restaurant are now back in the custody of the owner and have been properly disposed of.

According to the Frances Roberts, the Wichita Falls Police signed the documents over to them and the restaurant owners were contacted and the documents were eventually returned to the owners and shredded.

The Texas Attorney General’s office is now involved with the investigation and is looking into imposing possible fines.

